This List of the Highest-Paid CEOs May Surprise You

If you had to guess, what American CEO do you think makes the most money? Amazon or Apple? Maybe Google or Facebook? It turns out that it's Charter Communications CEO Thomas M. Rutledge, who leads one of the country's top cable operators and has an income of $98,012,344 a year. That's according to research firm Equilar, which this week released its annual list of the top-paid CEOs of the largest U.S. companies by revenue.

