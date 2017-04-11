There Are Still Plenty of Reasons to ...

There Are Still Plenty of Reasons to Love Nike

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Nike revenue suffered from lower traffic in stores and a heavy promotional retail environment causing sluggish top-line growth of only 5% for the quarter -- not much different than the 6% in the first nine months of fiscal 2017. Gross margin declined 140 basis points to 44.9% due to higher costs associated with the industry's promotional activity as well as currency headwinds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr 10 hesmadatthem 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar 17 MerakiAthletica 1
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar '17 almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb '17 soon same here 5
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb '17 Zeppelin 37
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,742 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC