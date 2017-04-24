The maker of UGG boots is up for sale
Deckers Outdoor, the maker of the popular UGG brand, has announced it is reviewing "strategic alternatives" that include the sale of the firm. "We have made significant progress in streamlining our cost structure, optimizing our retail store fleet, and realigning our brands, with the goal of improving profitability," Dave Powers, the president and CEO of Deckers, said in a news release out April 25. According to the release, the firm's board of directors and management believe the move will enhance stockholder value.
