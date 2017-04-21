Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS
Steven Madden, Ltd. announced its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04.
