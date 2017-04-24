Shoemakers Jimmy Choo, Bally up for sale as owner looks to focus on coffee
JAB Holding Co. has put shoemakers Jimmy Choo and Bally International up for sale to focus on the food and beverage operations it has spent billions expanding in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr 10
|hesmadatthem
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Yoga Pants
|Mar '17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|soon same here
|5
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC