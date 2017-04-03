Shoe chain Payless files for bankrupt...

Shoe chain Payless files for bankruptcy protection

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Shoe chain Payless ShoeSource has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest retailer to succumb to increasing competition from online rivals like Amazon. The Topeka, Kansas-based retailer said Tuesday that it will be immediately closing nearly 400 stores as part of the reorganization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar 17 MerakiAthletica 1
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar 6 almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb '17 soon same here 5
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb '17 Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Feb '17 wtf 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb '17 rpt777 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC