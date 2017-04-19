She Was Fired Twice in Her Twenties. Now Shea s the CEO of Flywheel.

Sarah Robb O'Hagan is dressed in a tank top and leggings, with a baseball cap hiding her still-damp hair. Though she easily blends in with the flock of sweaty women milling the lobby after a grueling 45-minute Flywheel ride at CityCenterDC, as the brand's new CEO, she's actually the celebrity guest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.