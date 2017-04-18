Runway-ready: Hillary Scott unveils LaBellum tonight on HSN
If you've ever wished you could raid Hillary Scott 's closet, this may be just about as close as you'll ever come. On Thursday, the Lady Antebellum frontwoman debuts her new line of clothes on HSN, as part of the network's Music City Nashville promotion.
