Retailers Going Bankrupt at Staggerin...

Retailers Going Bankrupt at Staggering Rate on Flood of Store Closures

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: News Max

"It's only April, and nine retailers have already filed for bankruptcy since the start of the year - as many as all of last year," Business Insider explained. "2017 will be the year of retail bankruptcies," Corali Lopez-Castro, a bankruptcy lawyer, told Business Insider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Payless Shoes to close 11 hr guest 3
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr 10 hesmadatthem 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar 17 MerakiAthletica 1
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar '17 almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb '17 soon same here 5
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,271,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC