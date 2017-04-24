Retailers Are Going Bankrupt At a Rec...

Retailers Are Going Bankrupt At a Record Pace 23 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Retailers are filing for bankruptcy at a record rate as they try to cope with the rapid acceleration of online shopping. In a little over three months, 14 chains have announced they will seek court protection, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence, almost surpassing all of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr 10 hesmadatthem 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar '17 MerakiAthletica 1
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar '17 almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb '17 soon same here 5
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,540,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC