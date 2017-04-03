Retail store job cuts deepen as more ...

Retail store job cuts deepen as more buyers migrate online

Read more: The Gazette

Retail stores are cutting jobs at the sharpest pace in more than seven years, evidence of a seemingly inexorable shift away from employee-heavy stores as Americans increasingly shop online. A combined 60,600 retail job losses over the past two months have had less to do with the health of U.S. consumer spending than with changes in buying habits.

