Reedsburg man arrested for trying to attack police detective
Reedsburg Police say 35-year-old Douglas Cheek walked into the police department Tuesday afternoon and told a dispatcher he wanted to go to jail before punching the reception window. Cheek was taken into custody and transported to the Sauk County Jail after he was treated and released at Reedsburg Area Medical Center.
