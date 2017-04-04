Ralph Lauren to Cut Jobs, Close Flags...

Ralph Lauren to Cut Jobs, Close Flagship Fifth Avenue Polo Store

3 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut jobs and shut its flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, among other office and store locations, as part of a cost-cutting plan. The luxury retailer also said its e-commerce business would move to Salesforce.com Inc's cheaper and more efficient Commerce Cloud platform.

