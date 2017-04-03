Ralph Lauren Announces Cost Cutting Plan, Layoffs, Expects $370 Million in Charges
Ralph Lauren said on Tuesday that it has taken further steps to support its "Way Forward Plan," which was first announced in June, including layoffs, moving to a cost effective e-commerce platform and a collaboration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Ralph Lauren will also be closing its dedicated Polo store at 711 Fifth Ave. and will integrate those products into its flagship stores on Madison Avenue and other downtown New York locations.
