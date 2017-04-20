Practices of Trump's clothing maker u...

Practices of Trump's clothing maker under fire

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

The G-III Apparel Group , which makes clothes for Trump's line as well as Levi's, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, was blasted by a report after its factories were investigated by the Fair Labor Association. A summary accused G-III of paying its workers around $250 per month .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) 10 hr Corporate Welfare... 3
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... 18 hr USA Today 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr 10 hesmadatthem 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar '17 MerakiAthletica 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,730 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC