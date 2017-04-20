Practices of Trump's clothing maker under fire
The G-III Apparel Group , which makes clothes for Trump's line as well as Levi's, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, was blasted by a report after its factories were investigated by the Fair Labor Association. A summary accused G-III of paying its workers around $250 per month .
