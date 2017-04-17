Perry Ellis International announces O...

Perry Ellis International announces Original Penguin men's apparel agreement in South Africa

Perry Ellis International entered into an agreement with Sector Apparel Group for the distribution of An Original Penguin by Munsingwear men's apparel in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Swaziland. These iconic products will be available in department stores and independent retailers as well as online and are planned to launch in Spring 2017.

