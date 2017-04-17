Perry Ellis International announces Original Penguin men's apparel agreement in South Africa
Perry Ellis International entered into an agreement with Sector Apparel Group for the distribution of An Original Penguin by Munsingwear men's apparel in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Swaziland. These iconic products will be available in department stores and independent retailers as well as online and are planned to launch in Spring 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr 10
|hesmadatthem
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Yoga Pants
|Mar '17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|soon same here
|5
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC