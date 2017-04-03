Pepsi pulls widely mocked ad featuring Kendall Jenner
Pepsi has left many people with a bad taste in their mouths with the release of a new protest-themed commercial starring Kendall Jenner, which critics say is a tone-deaf attempt to co-opt a movement of political resistance. NEW YORK - Pepsi on Wednesday pulled an ad after it was widely mocked and criticized for appearing to trivialize protests for social justice causes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|2 hr
|zionist BARn
|1
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Yoga Pants
|Mar 17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb '17
|wtf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC