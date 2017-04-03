Pepsi pulls widely mocked ad featurin...

Pepsi pulls widely mocked ad featuring Kendall Jenner

Pepsi has left many people with a bad taste in their mouths with the release of a new protest-themed commercial starring Kendall Jenner, which critics say is a tone-deaf attempt to co-opt a movement of political resistance. NEW YORK - Pepsi on Wednesday pulled an ad after it was widely mocked and criticized for appearing to trivialize protests for social justice causes.

