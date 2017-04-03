Payless to announce store closures We...

Payless to announce store closures Wednesday

12 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The chain sought Chapter 11 protection in St. Louis, listing less than $10 billion in liabilities and less than $1 billion in assets. The Topeka, Kansas-based company employs almost 22,000 people, according to its website, and has more than 4,000 stores in 30 countries.

