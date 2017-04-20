Nordstrom feels social media sting ov...

Nordstrom feels social media sting over $425 muddy jeans

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Department store Nordstrom is getting dragged through the mud on social media for selling a pair of dirty-looking jeans for $425. Nordstrom's website says the jeans have a "caked-on muddy coating" to embody "rugged, Americana workwear."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) 41 min Corporate Welfare... 3
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... 7 hr USA Today 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr 10 hesmadatthem 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar '17 MerakiAthletica 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,590,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC