Nordstrom feels social media sting over $425 muddy jeans
Department store Nordstrom is getting dragged through the mud on social media for selling a pair of dirty-looking jeans for $425. Nordstrom's website says the jeans have a "caked-on muddy coating" to embody "rugged, Americana workwear."
