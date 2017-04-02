MPs accuse Sir Philip Green of 'favou...

MPs accuse Sir Philip Green of 'favouring' Arcadia pension scheme over BHS fund

Read more: ITV

MPs have accused Sir Philip Green of "favouring" the pension schemes in his Arcadia group over the retirement fund for BHS workers . The Commons Work and Pensions Committee released correspondence from the Arcadia schemes' trustees to members which shows a "giant deficit" but a "credible plan" to resolve the issue.

