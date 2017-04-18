Monique Lhuillier, Elie Saab and other labels turn their attention to dressing the bride
Spring is prime time for weddings and this month designers seem more enthusiastic about the bridal season, too. Christian Siriano Bridal launched the biannual event with showroom appointments on April 13. Other well-known names will be back with runway shows, including Reem Acra, who will stage a 20th anniversary show at Tiffany & Co.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr 10
|hesmadatthem
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Yoga Pants
|Mar '17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|soon same here
|5
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC