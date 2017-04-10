Model, Design, Love! Gigi Hadid takes India with Tommy Hilfiger

To celebrate the Spring 2017 TommyXGigi collection, runway sensation Gigi Hadid is making a trip to India later this month as part of her #TogetherTour across the globe. Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces that supermodel Gigi Hadid will travel to Mumbai on April 27, 2017.

