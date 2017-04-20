Manufacturer says it's removing relabeled Ivanka Trump items
III Apparel Group Inc., which is licensed to manufacture clothing under the Ivanka Trump brand, said it was removing the mislabeled items sold at discount retailer Stein Mart. It said the relabeling to Adrienne Vittadini "occurred without the knowledge or consent of the Ivanka Trump organization ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|5 hr
|mohel PULTE rules
|3
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|Corporate Welfare...
|3
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|23 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr 10
|hesmadatthem
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Yoga Pants
|Mar '17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC