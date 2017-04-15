LaBellum: How Hillary Scott is making...

LaBellum: How Hillary Scott is making sure a oeYou Look Gooda

In a little more than a week, Hillary Scott transforms from the frontwoman of Lady Antebellum into a fashionista with her own line of apparel. Hillary debuts her LaBellum clothing collection next Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, as part of HSN's Music City Nashville promotion.

