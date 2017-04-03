Kate Spade's Stock Gets Ripped to Shr...

Kate Spade's Stock Gets Ripped to Shreds - Here's Why Coach Buying Its Rival Makes Incredible Sense

3 hrs ago

Shares in the designer sunk by 13% to $19.75 on Tuesday after it was reported on Monday that it would need to spend a few more weeks negotiating a potential sale. The handbag and accessories maker reportedly received an offer from Coach last week, according to Reuters .

