J.Crew to cut 150 jobs with sales in retreat
In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, a shopper passes a display in the window of a J. Crew store in the Shadyside shopping district of Pittsburgh. J. Crew, the preppy clothing retailer, says it plans to cut about 150 full-time jobs as it seeks to save money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr 10
|hesmadatthem
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Yoga Pants
|Mar '17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|soon same here
|5
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC