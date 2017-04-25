J. Crew Shakes Up Management, Cuts Jobs in Bid for Profitability
J. Crew Group Inc., the struggling apparel chain, will shake up its management ranks and cut 250 jobs in a bid to revive growth. As part of the overhaul, Chief Operating Officer Michael Nicholson will begin overseeing the J. Crew brand, including marketing and design decisions.
