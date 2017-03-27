Is the Once Mighty Shopping Mall Vani...

Is the Once Mighty Shopping Mall Vanishing or Being Reborn? A Little Bit of Both

Read more: TheStreet.com

Just in the past few weeks, Wall Street has seen bankruptcy filings from mall staples such as women's apparel retailer BCBG and RadioShack successor General Wireless Operations Inc. Children's apparel retailer Gymboree Corp. on March 14 cautioned it was running low on cash and might not survive. At the same time, teen retailer Bebe Stores allegedly is working to close all of its stores and focus solely on e-commerce to restructure out of court and avoid bankruptcy.

