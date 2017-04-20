HSN Ceo Mindy Grossman resigning to head Weight Watchers International
HSN chief executive officer Mindy Grossman, one of the revered names in the retail shopping industry, is leaving the St. Petersburg TV/digital shopping company after 11 years to assume become president and CEO of Weight Watchers International Inc. Grossman, 59, will join as the diet company in July. Weight Watchers has been in the news often in recent times ever since media billionaire Oprah Winfrey became a prominent investor and brand ambassador.
