Gujarat apparel producers and exporters form new body

Hitesh Ruparelia, Gautam Kotaramju, Meena Kavya, Rohit Patel, Bipin Patel and Bhoj Raj Nawani at the inaugural function of Association of Apparel Manufacturers and Exporters of Gujarat A new trade association in Gujarat is planning to address issues facing the apparel industry, and develop an ecosystem for the growth and strengthening of the sector as a whole, availing maximum benefits from government. The Association of Apparel Manufacturers and Exporters of Gujarat was launched on April 21, 2017 towards meeting this objective.

