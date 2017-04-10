Guess which startup is backing Gavin ...

Guess which startup is backing Gavin Newsom's run for governor?

Thanks to his unofficial political role as Patron Saint of the Gig Economy, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting a huge bump in contributions from Airbnb in his bid to become California's 40th governor.

