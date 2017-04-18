Glance: Retailers who sell or no long...

Glance: Retailers who sell or no longer sell Ivanka Trump

Retailers are doing a delicate dance when it comes to handling the Ivanka Trump brand. Here's a list of some of the retailers who offer the brand and those who have scaled back or dropped the label: BUY BUY BABY: The baby accessories chain owned by Bed, Bath & Beyond says that it will carry Ivanka Trump baby products in some stores where justified by demand.

