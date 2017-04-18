Glance: Retailers who sell or no longer sell Ivanka Trump
Retailers are doing a delicate dance when it comes to handling the Ivanka Trump brand. Here's a list of some of the retailers who offer the brand and those who have scaled back or dropped the label: BUY BUY BABY: The baby accessories chain owned by Bed, Bath & Beyond says that it will carry Ivanka Trump baby products in some stores where justified by demand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr 10
|hesmadatthem
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Yoga Pants
|Mar '17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|soon same here
|5
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC