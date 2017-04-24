Gildan Underwear Sacks Spokesman Blak...

Gildan Underwear Sacks Spokesman Blake Shelton in New Advertising Campaign

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 102.9 The New W4 Country

Gildan Activewear rolled out a new advertising campaign this week that does not feature Blake, who has been Gildan's underwear spokesman since 2015. The ad agency that created the new campaign, O'Keefe Reinhard & Paul, inherited Blake as a spokesman when they came aboard in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr 10 hesmadatthem 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar '17 MerakiAthletica 1
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar '17 almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb '17 soon same here 5
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC