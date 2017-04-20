Fortis Inc. (FTS) Stake Boosted by He...

Fortis Inc. (FTS) Stake Boosted by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortis Inc. by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,614 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period.

