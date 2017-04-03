Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Given Consensu...

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

