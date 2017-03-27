FILA and Pepsi Launch Capsule Collection
Following up on a recent collaboration with monkey time , sportswear label FILA unveils its upcoming project with none other than beverage giant Pepsi. An initial peek at the collection showcases caps, tees, shorts and socks bearing both companies' logos in red, white and blue, along with designs harking back to Pepsi's vintage persona from the '50s.
