Down 45% Since December: Are Investors Underestimating Duluth Holdings Stock?
In fact, since third-quarter results were announced in early December, the company's market cap has been cut by roughly 45%, with a bouncer after Q4 results not erasing the pessimism that set in after the Q3 report. There seems to be a growing disconnect between Duluth's performance and its share price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|3 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr 10
|hesmadatthem
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Yoga Pants
|Mar '17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|almeta2017
|5
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC