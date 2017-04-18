Detroit - Muslim Doctor Arrested For ...

Detroit - Muslim Doctor Arrested For Performing Genital...

Gateway Pundit

Jumana Nagarwala of Northville was charged with female genital mutilation, a five-year felony, and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, a felony punishable by 10 years to life, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court. "According to the complaint, despite her oath to care for her patients, Dr. Nagarwala is alleged to have performed horrifying acts of brutality on the most vulnerable victims," Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Blanco said in a statement.

