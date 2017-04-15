Detroit area doctor charged in female genital mutilation case
In what is believed to be the first ever federal prosecution for female genital mutilation, a Detriot area doctor has been charged in a case involving two 7 year old girls from Minnesota. "Acording to the complaint, despite her oath to care for her patients, Dr. Nagarwala is alleged to have performed horrifying acts of brutality on the most vulnerable victims," Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Blanco said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Payless Shoes to close
|Fri
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr 10
|hesmadatthem
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Yoga Pants
|Mar 17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|soon same here
|5
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC