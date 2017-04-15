Detroit area doctor charged in female genital mutilation case

In what is believed to be the first ever federal prosecution for female genital mutilation, a Detriot area doctor has been charged in a case involving two 7 year old girls from Minnesota. "Acording to the complaint, despite her oath to care for her patients, Dr. Nagarwala is alleged to have performed horrifying acts of brutality on the most vulnerable victims," Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Blanco said in a statement.

