Deena Abdulaziz Fired From Vogue Arabia; Wes Gordon Goes on Hiatus

Dramatic departure: Mere months after accepting the role as the inaugural editor-in-chief of Vogue Arabia, Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz has been fired. She explained in a statement: "I stand behind my values and vision for Vogue Arabia and I refused to compromise when I felt the publisher's approach conflicted with the values which underpin our readers and the role of the Editor-in-Chief in meeting those values in a truly authentic way."

