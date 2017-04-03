Coastal Carolina cheerleaders were paid up to $1,500 for dates, investigation reveals
A criminal investigation report obtained from Coastal Carolina University alleges that some members of the CCU cheer team worked as strippers and escorts. The entire cheer team has been suspended from cheering due to a pending conduct investigation, but are still permitted to attend class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Thu
|zionist BARn
|1
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Yoga Pants
|Mar 17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb '17
|wtf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC