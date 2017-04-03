CEO of specialty apparel chain out

CEO of specialty apparel chain out

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chain Store Age

Airoldi joined the company in 2013 first as a consultant, then as CEO and managing director. During his tenure, he has contributed to the definition and subsequent launch of the company's refocus and relaunch plan, which targets a selection of markets, stores and the Benetton Group brands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Thu zionist BARn 1
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar 17 MerakiAthletica 1
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar '17 almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb '17 soon same here 5
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb '17 Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Feb '17 wtf 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,833 • Total comments across all topics: 280,135,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC