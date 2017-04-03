California Court Approves $700,000 Settlement for Seating Claim Brought By Retail Employees
Executive Summary: The effects of the California Supreme Court's latest interpretation to provide seating to workers are beginning to show, as the United States District Court for the Central District of California recently approved a $700,000 settlement against a major retail clothing company for failure to provide seating in a representative action involving the Private Attorneys General Act of 2004, California Labor Code Section 2698, et seq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Yoga Pants
|Mar 17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb '17
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb '17
|rpt777
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC