Brooks Brothers Is Selling Cashmere Sweatpants, Is This the Death Knell for Athleisure?
We need to talk about the fact that finance industry fan favorite Brooks Brothers is selling a cashmere track suit for women. On sale for $179.20 and $119.20 , the offerings begs the question of who among the Brooks Brothers clientele would feel the desire to purchase cashmere athleisure separates.
