Brooks Brothers Is Selling Cashmere S...

Brooks Brothers Is Selling Cashmere Sweatpants, Is This the Death Knell for Athleisure?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

We need to talk about the fact that finance industry fan favorite Brooks Brothers is selling a cashmere track suit for women. On sale for $179.20 and $119.20 , the offerings begs the question of who among the Brooks Brothers clientele would feel the desire to purchase cashmere athleisure separates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Sat Fact 1
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Sat USS LIBERTY 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar 17 MerakiAthletica 1
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar '17 almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb '17 soon same here 5
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb '17 Zeppelin 37
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,357 • Total comments across all topics: 280,182,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC