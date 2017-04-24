Boycotting Ivanka Trump's brand? It m...

Boycotting Ivanka Trump's brand? It might be hiding under a different name

17 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Ivanka Trump's clothing line has found itself in the crosshairs of American politics, with people opposed to the president calling for a boycott and administration officials telling people to go buy it. But those either trying to avoid supporting the brand or patronizing it may have a hard time because some of its clothes are being sold under a different name.

