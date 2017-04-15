BizVibe: African Countries Enjoy the ...

BizVibe: African Countries Enjoy the Growing Textile and Apparel Industry, While Others Struggle

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

While some countries are enjoying the success of the fast-developing textiles sector and increasing apparel export earnings, others are still struggling to keep the industry afloat. Details about the industrial growth in Tanzania and the struggle in Zimbabwe are some of this week's top stories on BizVibe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Payless Shoes to close 22 hr guest 3
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr 10 hesmadatthem 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar 17 MerakiAthletica 1
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar '17 almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb '17 soon same here 5
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,497 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC