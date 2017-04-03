Bids on Payless sites are being accepted until May 15
Bids are being accepted on the leases for 425 Payless ShoeSource locations through May 15, according to RCS Real Estate Advisors, which has been retained to handle the disposition. The stores range in size from 2,000 to 5,000 sq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|1 hr
|Fact
|1
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|11 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Yoga Pants
|Mar 17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Zeppelin
|37
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC