Bebe to close all stores as it moves retail online

Wednesday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Bebe stores are laying off roughly 700 employees statewide, according to notices filed with the state, effective May 27. The group has roughly 35 stores in California. The company is closing the locations without filing for bankruptcy, anonymous sources told Bloomberg News.

