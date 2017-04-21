Bebe shutdown: The Bay Area stores being closed by fashion retailer

Bay Area-based fashion retailer Bebe Stores, Inc. revealed Friday that it will close all its stores and liquidate all inventory by the end of May. That includes seven stores in the Bay Area - mostly in mall-based locations in Concord, Pleasanton, Emeryville, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo and an outlet store in Livermore. The retailer has been considering its brick-and-mortar plan for a while.

