BDB: Man shoots woman in weird game o...

BDB: Man shoots woman in weird game of chicken, Payless = broke and...

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Florida Today

BDB: Man shoots woman in weird game of chicken, Payless = broke and ULA ain't worried bout nothin' Let's start out with moral of this story first: Don't tell someone to shoot you. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oMlh1G This is pretty much what happened in Melbourne when a woman got in a bit of a verbal altercation with a man at a laundromat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar 17 MerakiAthletica 1
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar 6 almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb '17 soon same here 5
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb '17 Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Feb '17 wtf 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb '17 rpt777 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,090,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC